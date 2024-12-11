Here's What Those Lines On Your Car's Rear Windshield Are For

The average automobile is jam-packed with mysterious design decisions, things that make little-to-no sense at a casual glance from anyone but a professional automotive mechanic or engineer. It's easy to assume the incidental elements of your car are just for stylistic purposes, and certainly, some of them are. Things like hood ornaments don't have much practical application, for example. However, many of these odd details actually do serve important roles in your car's safe operation, some of which you may have been making regular use of without even realizing.

One good example of this is the small, yet distinctive lines you see across a rear windshield. It's easy to dismiss this as an aesthetic touch, as it does have a certain stylish punctuation to it. Whether you think the lines look cool or not, though, they are very much there for a reason, and it's an especially important one: keeping your rear windshield clear during inclement weather conditions.