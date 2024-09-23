What Happened To Car Hood Ornaments? The Reason Why They Became Obsolete

Human beings have always liked status symbols. Centuries ago, the pineapple was a rarity shown off in the mansions of European nobles, reportedly worth around $8,000 each in today's money. This now-humble fruit no longer has quite that much appeal or rarity. There's another famous sign of wealth and acclaim that is missing now, too: the hood ornament.

Auto enthusiasts will be familiar with the likes of the Flying B that proudly adorned Bentley hoods, the majestic Spirit of Ecstasy sported by choice Rolls-Royce models, and the Flying Goddess of Cadillac. These ostentatious ornaments haven't entirely disappeared, with a take on the latter returning to the charging port and a panel of the Cadillac Celestiq in 2022-23. Hood ornaments weren't solely eye-catching figurines and models for luxury brands, but it's very rare to find them on new cars outside of this context.

As stylish and desirable as they were, hood ornaments are quickly joining the long list of classic car features that are gone forever. Let's take a look at some primary reasons why hood ornaments have essentially become obsolete.

