3 Tips & Tricks To Stop Your Windows From Fogging Up

Less common, but equally irritating, is when the high humidity and heat outside the car clash with the cooler air conditioning, fogging up the outside of the windows. Here again, you need to balance the temperature inside and outside. Meanwhile, engage the windshield wipers to start clearing the condensation, and then turn the air conditioning lower or temporarily switch to the heater to warm the glass, once again avoiding recirculation. It should gradually clear to the point that the air conditioning can be brought back up without issue.

The steps above can be repeated if the fog builds up again, and if the issue seems to persist without clearing, it may be a sign of an issue with your compressor, and worth heading to a mechanic.

Beyond hitting buttons on your car and waiting, there are a few preventative things you can do to mitigate potential fogging. Keeping the windows clean inside and out can help prevent condensation from building up on your car, and it looks better, too. Try a dedicated car glass cleaner for this. You can also try an anti-fog spray if extra protection is needed where you live.

One can also leave moisture-absorbing items in the car to begin the process before you even get there, like baking soda, a bowl of rice, and even cat litter, according to Reader's Digest.