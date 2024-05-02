3 Tips & Tricks To Stop Your Windows From Fogging Up
Nothing slows you down like fogged up windows in the car. You may be tempted to simply turn on the defogger and start driving, until it becomes clear that it may take a little more time and effort, and that being late is better than dangerous, foggy driving. There's more that can be done than simply cranking the defogger and making a smiley face on the window.
As you may recall from a high school science fair, condensation generally blocks a view on a window as a result of moisture and the different temperatures inside and out. It does so in one of two ways: on a cold day, this happens when warm, moist air inside the vehicle meets cold windows and creates condensation. On hot, humid days, this scenario is flipped, when the car air conditioning reaches the hot window. One can't only drive on days when the temperature is balanced, so here are a few tips to clear the view.
When it's cold
The idea is to get the inside of the car to have air that's as dry as the outside, and bring in some of that dry air to offset the heat and moisture your body and breath are producing, according to Allstate. Typically, the fastest way to do this is to turn the defroster on high without heat while opening the windows. It may be temporarily uncomfortable, but will clear things quickly. Blasting the air conditioning while opening the windows is similarly effective, since it's essentially removing moisture from the air.
But there are other less fast, less cold options. Blasting warm air on the defrost setting will evaporate the moisture across the windshield, with or without the windows cracked open. One note is to avoid using the recirculate button while doing this, since it reuses the already moist air inside the car, instead of pulling much-needed drier air from outside with the fresh air button. The recirculation feature is useful when there's something smelly outside you'd like to avoid, but not great for foggy windows. Hopefully, both don't occur at the same time.
When it's hot, and prevention
Less common, but equally irritating, is when the high humidity and heat outside the car clash with the cooler air conditioning, fogging up the outside of the windows. Here again, you need to balance the temperature inside and outside. Meanwhile, engage the windshield wipers to start clearing the condensation, and then turn the air conditioning lower or temporarily switch to the heater to warm the glass, once again avoiding recirculation. It should gradually clear to the point that the air conditioning can be brought back up without issue.
The steps above can be repeated if the fog builds up again, and if the issue seems to persist without clearing, it may be a sign of an issue with your compressor, and worth heading to a mechanic.
Beyond hitting buttons on your car and waiting, there are a few preventative things you can do to mitigate potential fogging. Keeping the windows clean inside and out can help prevent condensation from building up on your car, and it looks better, too. Try a dedicated car glass cleaner for this. You can also try an anti-fog spray if extra protection is needed where you live.
One can also leave moisture-absorbing items in the car to begin the process before you even get there, like baking soda, a bowl of rice, and even cat litter, according to Reader's Digest.