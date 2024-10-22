Why You Should Avoid Using WD-40 To Defrost Your Car's Windshield

When the winter season rolls around, anyone who has to park their car outside overnight has to deal with that same annoying problem: a windshield completely covered in ice. It's definitely not safe to drive around with a sheet of frost obscuring everything, but it can also take time to physically chip all of it off, which could be problematic if you need to get yourself to school, work, or some other morning commitment.

We've all got places to be, often in a hurry, so it's natural to wonder if there's a faster way to get that ice removed. One supposed remedy that has made the rounds on social media in the last few years is WD-40, with some individuals calling it the perfect way to quickly remove a large sheet of frost from a windshield. It certainly wouldn't be the first time someone discovered a secret hack for the classic multi-purpose spray. However, even if using WD-40 on your windshield does remove the ice quickly, repeatedly defrosting your car in this manner could eventually lead to severe — not to mention costly — damage to your car.