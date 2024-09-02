6 WD-40 Products Useful For Cleaning Your Car's Engine Bay

Nobody wants a vehicle that succumbs to the terrible effects of wear and tear. When you have something that is utilizing a tremendous amount of machine parts and electrical systems — not to mention creating a ton of combustion heat that transforms elemental properties of liquids — that wear and tear is inevitable, but it is maintainable. Most of us know this by regularly changing our oil, but there is a lot more that you can do beyond that to keep your vehicle in tip-top state. Among those things is to clean your car's engine bay. An engine bay contains your engine, battery, transmission, pumps, gears, alternator, and so much more. Not all of these things can be cleaned the exact same way, as different materials react differently to the same cleaner. Luckily, a company like WD-40 has an array of products to help you get your engine bay spick and span.

You may not first think of WD-40 as a great cleaner, as you've probably just used it to lubricate creaky door hinges or accomplish other odd jobs around your garage, but the company's Specialist line features a number of sprays designed to eliminate oil build up, rust, and other issues to keep your car's engine bay in the best condition, along with other products for more specialized solutions. Here, are six different WD-40 products that you should have in your garage, each of which will deliver any kind of cleaning that engine bay requires.