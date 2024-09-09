Is WD-40 A Penetrating Oil? What You Should Know Before Using

WD-40 Multi-Use is one of those products that you can find in just about every household. There are hundreds of different applications for this handy solution, ranging from practical uses around your garage, to useful hacks you might not have anticipated. In fact, basic WD-40 has so many uses that people have a tendency to use it as a catch-all for all of their machine cleaning and lubricating needs. It isn't always the best product for every job, though.

Advertisement

There are a lot of applications that call for penetrating oil. This is a thinner compound that's designed to work its way under rust and into the narrow grooves found in machined metal, such as the threading around a screw, to reach parts of a machine that a more viscous solution wouldn't be able to access. Some people have wondered if WD-40 is a penetrating oil. The answer to that is a bit more complicated than you might think. WD-40 isn't just the name of a product, it's also the name of the brand, and the WD-40 company makes a line of several different degreasers, rust inhibitors, and lubricants. So while the standard Multi-Use formula has limited penetrating capabilities, WD-40 does make a penetrating oil as part of its product line.

Advertisement