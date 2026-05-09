Don't Waste Money On Milwaukee Packout Foam Inserts - Try This Instead

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Milwaukee's Packout modular tool storage system is constantly evolving, with at least 15 new products to be added in 2026 alone. Although this system is relatively popular with fairly high ratings across most of its items, not all Packout products are winners. That is certainly the case for the Packout Drawers Customizable Foam Insert, which was selling at the time of this writing for $29.98.

The Milwaukee Packout foam does have positive reviews online, with users saying it is easy to cut and fits perfectly within the system. It can be custom-made to fit inside the drawers in the modular tool system, and reviewers said they effectively helped prevent their tools from rolling around. That being said, it's really just overpriced foam. You can add regular, unbranded foam inserts to pretty much any toolbox, and that goes for the Packout boxes as well. Just as you'd expect, buying your own foam and cutting it down until it fits is a bit cheaper than getting a Milwaukee-branded product.

The Milwaukee Packout foam products come with two big inserts, each measuring 16.3 inches wide by 12.5 inches deep by 4.8 inches tall. You should be able to find foam inserts that measure around that depth and width, although finding ones that tall might be more of a challenge. But you know what's really common? A big pack of 1-inch deep foam sheets, which you can layer until you reach the desired depth.