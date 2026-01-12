Milwaukee Packout Is Great, But This Underrated Alternative Costs A Lot Less
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Milwaukee Tools has ranked among the most respected tool manufacturers in the game for several decades now. As popular as the brand's hand tools, power tools, and accessories are in the consumer market, one could argue that the company's tool storage options have become a sort of standard bearer for the entire industry. The brand's Packout storage options have become synonymous with words like "innovative" and "durable."
There is, of course, another label that tends to get applied to the Packout modular storage system that Milwaukee might prefer not to acknowledge, and that is "expensive." Yes, when it comes to the Milwaukee-branded storage gear, you are typically expected to pay a premium for the quality. Unfortunately, there are many work site pros and home DIYers who simply cannot afford to pony up for the Packout experience.
The good news on that front is that Milwaukee is not the only name in town when it comes to professional-grade storage options. In fact, most of its primary competitors are also making high-quality tool cases and accessories that rival Packout. That list now includes mid-tier competitors like Rigid, and its Pro Gear Storage boxes are earning a reputation for offering pro-grade durability and design at a fraction of the cost. As far as savings go, the stackable set of three Rigid Pro Storage boxes could cost as much as $100 less than a comparable Packout set. Here's what you need to know about the Emerson Electric-owned brand's underrated modular tool storage system.
Rigid's modular storage boxes are a solid option for budget-minded pros
It shouldn't come entirely as a surprise that Rigid has developed a tool storage system that, arguably, rivals Milwaukee Packout gear, as many products from the brands share origins with tool conglomerate Techtronic Industries. Nor is it a shock that Rigid's gear might cost a little less than its counterpart, as it is generally positioned as a mid-tier option for folks who don't want to pony up for top-tier brands like Milwaukee. However, saving a few bucks at checkout doesn't necessarily mean you have to sacrifice quality, as noted by YouTuber Bruce Alan Reviews + Repairs.
As for the options available in the Pro Tool Storage system, they are more limited than what you'll find in the almost intimidatingly vast Packout lineup. However, Rigid has recently begun building out its storage gear via the 2.0 Pro Gear System upgrades. According to a few worksite pros on Reddit, the upgrades make the Rigid boxes even more enticing for those looking for heavy-duty storage at a wallet-friendly price. The 4.5-star rating awarded to the $170 three-box set with rollers on The Home Depot would seem to back up that perspective, even though some users noted that the Rigid gear doesn't quite hold up to Packout.
Still, the second generation of Rigid's modular storage system is made of high-impact resin for durability; features heavy-duty metal latches and rugged 9-inch wheels; and are IP65 rated for dust and water resistance. They are also backward compatible with first-generation models and come with mounting brackets for wall-hanging. On top of that, they're backed by Rigid's limited lifetime warranty.