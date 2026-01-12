Milwaukee Packout Is Great, But This Underrated Alternative Costs A Lot Less

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee Tools has ranked among the most respected tool manufacturers in the game for several decades now. As popular as the brand's hand tools, power tools, and accessories are in the consumer market, one could argue that the company's tool storage options have become a sort of standard bearer for the entire industry. The brand's Packout storage options have become synonymous with words like "innovative" and "durable."

There is, of course, another label that tends to get applied to the Packout modular storage system that Milwaukee might prefer not to acknowledge, and that is "expensive." Yes, when it comes to the Milwaukee-branded storage gear, you are typically expected to pay a premium for the quality. Unfortunately, there are many work site pros and home DIYers who simply cannot afford to pony up for the Packout experience.

The good news on that front is that Milwaukee is not the only name in town when it comes to professional-grade storage options. In fact, most of its primary competitors are also making high-quality tool cases and accessories that rival Packout. That list now includes mid-tier competitors like Rigid, and its Pro Gear Storage boxes are earning a reputation for offering pro-grade durability and design at a fraction of the cost. As far as savings go, the stackable set of three Rigid Pro Storage boxes could cost as much as $100 less than a comparable Packout set. Here's what you need to know about the Emerson Electric-owned brand's underrated modular tool storage system.