Create All Kinds Of Customized Apparel With The xTool Apparel Printer
Have you ever tried making your own custom apparel, like a t-shirt or bag with a unique design printed on the side? It's a lot of fun — you can print just about anything onto just about any article of clothing or accessory, from a tasteful collage of a beautiful summer landscape to a silly cartoon. The only real problem is that, traditionally, making custom apparel requires something like a silkscreening setup. This can be a bit unwieldy and inefficient, not to mention potentially messy with all the ink everywhere. Whether you're looking to make custom apparel for professional purposes, or just want a relatively easy way to make some for your own use, there is a better option.
Creation technology brand xTool has been developing new and interesting ways to streamline and improve small-scale customization and manufacturing for years, offering impressive tools in spheres like laser engraving and, yes, silkscreening. Its latest development, however, may soon render silkscreening setups obsolete: the xTool Apparel Printer. With a digital design and a couple of button presses, anyone can instantly print out high-definition film transfers, ready to press onto waiting shirts, hoodies, hats, bags, and so much more.
xTool has launched a Kickstarter campaign for this ambitious new device, which has already exceeded its goal by several orders of magnitude. Backing is still open until April 11, 2025, so if you want to get in on the ground floor, this is the time to do it. You can preorder the xTool Apparel Printer for the Super Early Bird price of $3,999 — 33.34% off its RRP. Additionally, for $6,299, you can preorder both the xTool Apparel Printer and its companion device — the xTool OS1 Shaker Oven Machine — to optimize your printing potential even further.
Create easy transfers with the ease of printing documents
The xTool Apparel Printer may seem like a fantastically advanced piece of technology at a glance, but it's actually very simple. It utilizes a framework known as "Direct-to-Film," or "DTF," in which a design is printed directly onto a piece of special film, which can then be pressed onto fabric to transfer the design. However, traditional DTF printers require a lot of micromanaging, such as applying powders, shaking off excess, and curing, which makes them rather inaccessible to beginner users.
The xTool Apparel Printer seamlessly automates this entire process. Using the device's proprietary software (which is compatible with both PC and Mac, by the way), you can simply drag and drop designs from your local storage into the design queue. Tap the button and kick back — using the power of Epson i1600 dual print heads, colors and monochromes are seamlessly dispensed with picture-perfect clarity. In just 10 minutes, you've got a hot and fresh transfer, ready to be pressed onto your apparel of choice.
The transfers produced by the xTool Apparel Printer are compatible with most commonly-used fabrics. Whether you're printing on cotton, polyester, canvas, or even leather, the xTool Apparel Printer can handle it, all while preserving the design's intended resolution and color vibrance. If you own and operate a print shop, you can use the xTool Apparel Printer to generate new apparel at unprecedented speeds, ready for customers in less time than it takes to eat lunch.
Self-calibrating, self-maintaining systems save you work
In addition to the xTool Apparel Printer's obvious mechanical elements, there's quite a bit of hidden tech under the proverbial hood to optimize its processes even further. This is no pulley-powered assembly line — the xTool Apparel Printer is a truly next-generation piece of technology.
For one thing, the xTool Apparel Printer is equipped with a 16MP AI-powered camera, which monitors the device's workflow as it goes. With the power of intelligent recognition, the xTool Apparel Printer can automatically calibrate its nozzle head and adjust output in the event of blocked nozzles, both adjustments that would normally require you to open it up and fix manually. Not only that, but the calibration algorithm also keeps a watchful eye on the quality of the designs as they're being printed, doing its utmost to ensure the design is accurate to the digital file down to the smallest detail. It's thanks to this AI-powered camera that the xTool Apparel Printer can generate its transfers without color overlap or image distortion.
Additionally, the xTool Apparel Printer is equipped with a full lifecycle automatic maintenance system. Internal algorithms are constantly monitoring the overall health of the device's internals, including humidity and ink circulation. When any abnormalities are detected, the device will adjust its temperatures, clean its printhead nozzles, or whatever else needs to happen to ensure things keep running smoothly.
With the xTool Apparel Printer handling all the tedious stuff, you can keep your focus on making the coolest customized apparel you can dream up. If you've got digital designs to upload, the xTool Apparel Printer can bring them to life.