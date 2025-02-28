Create All Kinds Of Customized Apparel With The xTool Apparel Printer

Have you ever tried making your own custom apparel, like a t-shirt or bag with a unique design printed on the side? It's a lot of fun — you can print just about anything onto just about any article of clothing or accessory, from a tasteful collage of a beautiful summer landscape to a silly cartoon. The only real problem is that, traditionally, making custom apparel requires something like a silkscreening setup. This can be a bit unwieldy and inefficient, not to mention potentially messy with all the ink everywhere. Whether you're looking to make custom apparel for professional purposes, or just want a relatively easy way to make some for your own use, there is a better option.

Creation technology brand xTool has been developing new and interesting ways to streamline and improve small-scale customization and manufacturing for years, offering impressive tools in spheres like laser engraving and, yes, silkscreening. Its latest development, however, may soon render silkscreening setups obsolete: the xTool Apparel Printer. With a digital design and a couple of button presses, anyone can instantly print out high-definition film transfers, ready to press onto waiting shirts, hoodies, hats, bags, and so much more.

xTool has launched a Kickstarter campaign for this ambitious new device, which has already exceeded its goal by several orders of magnitude. Backing is still open until April 11, 2025, so if you want to get in on the ground floor, this is the time to do it. You can preorder the xTool Apparel Printer for the Super Early Bird price of $3,999 — 33.34% off its RRP. Additionally, for $6,299, you can preorder both the xTool Apparel Printer and its companion device — the xTool OS1 Shaker Oven Machine — to optimize your printing potential even further.

