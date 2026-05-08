The Cheapest Upgrade To Make Any Room In Your Home Feel Smarter

We've already covered which smart plugs are worth buying, so we'll keep the details brief here, but the short answer is that there isn't one particular plug that's definitively better than the rest. Each smart plug will be compatible with a slightly different list of smart home devices and platforms, and some are suitable for outdoor use while others need to be kept inside. What counts as the best option will vary based on your home's existing tech setup, but the good news is that there are plenty of affordably priced smart plugs on the market from a variety of manufacturers.

It's worth taking some time to choose carefully, since picking the right smart plug can make a big difference to its usefulness. Among other things, you'll need to pick a plug that's compatible with your favorite voice assistant, whether you prefer using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri via Apple HomeKit.

In addition to making your existing appliances more useful, a smart plug can also be a cheap way to cut down on your energy bills. Some smart plugs can detect when a connected device is in standby mode and automatically cut its power, preventing it from drawing energy while you're not using it. Smart plugs are one of many energy-saving devices that can help cut your power bill, and in some cases, you might even be able to save enough that the plug ends up paying for itself.