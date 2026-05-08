Japan's Answer To Drone Warfare Is An Ultra-Cheap Cardboard-Based Swarm

There is no denying that drone warfare and the associated technology have become a crucial part of modern warfare. These unmanned flying objects come in various shapes and sizes and can perform a wide variety of tasks — ranging from aerial reconnaissance and intelligence gathering to offensive missions such as taking out enemy equipment and engaging enemy soldiers. The top modern-day military powers have a wide array of drones in their repertoire. Yet, even as military drones become more advanced and sophisticated, a surprising trend has emerged: armed forces are increasingly turning to low-cost, low-tech drones capable of threatening vastly more expensive, technologically superior equipment. The most recent example of this is Japan. The country's defense minister recently met with a start-up that is developing disposable drones made of corrugated cardboard.

The company behind Japan's disposable cardboard drones is AirKamuy, and the model in question is christened the AirKamuy 150. Very little is known about the drone as far as technical specifications go; however, what is already known is that it can be assembled in under five minutes, is capable of reaching speeds of up to 120 km/hr (120 mph), has a range of around 50 miles, and can remain airborne for up to 80 minutes. These small drones are shipped flat-packed, which means several units can be packed inside a single standard-sized shipping container.

The most remarkable facet about the AirKamuy 150, however, is its price, which reportedly ranges between $2,000 and $3,000. This is an incredibly low acquisition cost by military standards. To put things into perspective, Iran's cheap Shahed drones, which gained notoriety in the recent U.S.-Iran conflict, cost anywhere between $20,000 and $50,000 to build.