It's Confirmed - This Is Apple's Most Popular iPhone Lineup Yet

Apple's iPhone has been a popular smartphone choice since the 3G era, but current sales are dwarfing previous numbers. It looks like Apple's wild card strategy with the iPhone 17 has paid off, because the 17 is now the most popular iPhone lineup to date. Despite already having a huge chunk of the market, Apple CFO Kevan Parekh believes that iPhone 17 sales have given the company an even larger share. In just the first three months of 2026 alone, iPhone sales went up over 20%, for a total of $57 billion.

Demand in China is one reason the latest line of iPhones is performing so well. Traditionally, iPhone popularity had mostly been confined to the United States and a few other countries, with Android devices dominating the international market share. China's huge population and growing middle class have long been a target for Apple, and it looks like the company is succeeding. Revenue from the country is up 28% year-on-year and has already totaled $20.5 billion.

Another reason the iPhone 17 lineup may be performing so well is a growing demand in the face of supply chain difficulties, both present and forthcoming. Some users may be trying to get a new phone while they can. However, these same supply chain issues may soon end up hindering sales for Apple.