Apple Reveals New iPhone 17e With Major Upgrades, And A Budget-Friendly Price Tag

Buying an iPhone gets you stellar hardware with polished software and long-term support, which is why picking up even an older-generation model can feel like a smart decision. Apple ended up making an actual budget-friendly model with the iPhone 16e last year, but it didn't come without compromises. With the newly launched iPhone 17e, it looks like Apple has attempted to fix those trade-offs, and spoiler alert, it's a darn good attempt at that.

The iPhone 17e is powered by the current-generation A19 chip, which has a hexa-core CPU and a quad-core GPU, allowing you to run the same AAA titles that the regular iPhone 17 can handle. It also comes with a 16-core Neural Engine, which is good news for those keen to try Apple Intelligence features. A welcome upgrade is the C1X cellular modem, which Apple claims is twice as fast as the C1 chip used in the iPhone 16e. It also consumes 30 percent less energy than the Qualcomm modem found in the iPhone 16 Pro.

You do still have to make do with a single rear shooter, though Apple seems confident about the 48-megapixel Fusion camera being versatile enough to produce 2x telephoto shots. The device comes with a huge upgrade to its base storage capacity, which, at 256GB, has doubled from the previous generation. The best part? The iPhone 17e starts at the same price of $599 and comes in a new soft pink color, in case the black and white colorways were too mundane.