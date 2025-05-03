How Long Will Your iPhone 16 Be Good For?

The $799 iPhone 16 is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones from Apple, offering features like Apple Intelligence. However, $799 isn't a small amount, and if you're spending it on a smartphone, you would hope that it would last long enough to get your full money's worth out of it. The lifespan of any smartphone, including the iPhone 16, depends on two major things. First is definitely how well you use the smartphone, and second is how long it receives software updates from its manufacturer.

Advertisement

Receiving software updates increases the chances that any bugs or issues you're experiencing with the current software version on your iPhone 16 will be fixed in the new update. Unlike Google or Samsung, Apple never followed the approach of letting users know how long its smartphones would receive software updates. However, that changed after the UK's Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure regulation came into effect on 29th April 2024.

Thanks to the regulation, Apple now has to disclose how long it will offer software support to its smartphones. Unlike its competitors, Apple doesn't make support announcements when launching its devices; at least it didn't do so with the launch of the iPhone 16. That information is present deep inside Apple's Regulatory Information page. But worry not, you don't need to do the digging yourself, as we'll tell you how long your iPhone 16 will receive the software updates.

Advertisement