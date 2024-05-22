The Best Ways To Safely Clean Out Your Phone Charging Port On Android Or iPhone

With Apple switching to USB-C with the iPhone 15, we finally have one universal charging cable to unite iPhones and Androids and rid the world of charging problems. That is unless you have a dirty port.

We've all been there. Your smartphone suddenly stops charging, and after the ensuing panic has worn off, you realize your phone isn't broken, but there is some gunk in the charging port. Unfortunately, despite the openings' tiny size, charging ports are practically magnets for dust, lint, dirt, and grime.

Phones can gather dust inside the charging port whenever you put them port-side down in a pocket or bag. It doesn't seem like a big deal at first, and a little debris inside your port won't hurt it. However, if you don't clean it, you're forcing that dust and dirt deeper into the port each time you plug in your charger. Eventually, that buildup can block or damage the connectors, resulting in your phone charging slowly or not charging at all. You shouldn't neglect cleaning out your phone's port routinely, and here are the best ways to do so.