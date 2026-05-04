4 Upgrades The iPhone 18 Needs To Put Apple Ahead Of The Curve

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the U.S., accounting for over 60% of the smartphone market share, according to Statcounter. Apple also enjoys a very strong presence in the global market, with the iPhone selling like hotcakes every time a new generation is launched. That said, iPhones are typically not at the top of the list when we talk about value for money. Heck, the iPhone 16 — an $800 smartphone — featured a 60Hz display in 2024. Yet, it sold well.

Surprisingly, the iPhone 17 series that was unveiled in 2025 offered numerous great additions. There's a reason why we called the base iPhone 17 the best model that Apple released last year. It comes with a 120Hz ProMotion display, a new Center Stage front camera, solid performance, and great optics. Turns out, people do, in fact, appreciate it when companies actually listen to feedback and pack in long-requested features, because Apple reported that the iPhone 17 lineup has been the most popular in the company's history.

As we inch closer to the launch of the iPhone 18 series, expectations are higher than ever. As someone who regularly hops between Android and iOS, though, I have a few wishlist items that I hope Apple checks off this year that would truly solidify the iPhone as the best all-around smartphone that money can buy.