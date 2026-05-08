Why Only Some Apple Watches Have A Red Ring On The Digital Crown

Ever notice how some Apple Watch models have a red ring on the Digital Crown, and others don't? Apple used that red ring for seven models straight, then suddenly stopped. If you buy an Apple Watch from Series 10 on, you won't find any with it. We have no idea why the company decided to abandon the red ring, but we do know why it started in the first place: It's meant to tell you whether or not the Watch has cellular or not.

First introduced with the Apple Watch Series 3 back in 2017, the colored Digital Crown was used on all models equipped with built-in cellular connectivity. Until very recently, if the Watch didn't have that red ring, that was your sign it relied solely on GPS. If you remember, this cell service was the focus of many Series 3 reviews at the time. It marked the first time the Apple Watch could place calls and send messages without needing to your iPhone nearby. To make that capability known, the company added the red accent to the Digital Crown on GPS + Cellular models. Models without it used the same old unaccented crown.