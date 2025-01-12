Own An Apple Watch Series 10? Here Are 5 Features You Need To Try
Since the launch of the original Apple Watch in 2015, the little wrist-mounted device has become one of the public faces of the entire wearable tech scene. Apple is always a trendsetter, and while it's certainly not the only name in the game, it's usually the most well-known. Of course, Apple hasn't rested on its proverbial laurels for the past decade; the Apple Watch has gone through numerous new iterations since the original model, with the most recent being the Apple Watch Series 10.
The Apple Watch Series 10 brings some major changes to the table, such as an overall smaller and slimmer body and a wide-angle OLED display. While physical changes are nice, though, the real draw to any piece of wearable tech is what you can actually do with it. The Apple Watch Series 10 has all the features you'd expect from its family, such as fitness monitoring and compact calling, but that's just the surface. If you've got an Apple Watch Series 10, there are some other interesting tricks you can pull off with it.
Check the temperature and depth of water during a swim
The Apple Watch Series 10 has a water resistance rating of about 50 meters or approximately 160 feet. That means you can't take it with you for any high-intensity water-based activities like water skiing or scuba diving, but it can definitely handle regular swimming in a pool or the ocean or surface-level snorkeling. If you're not sure how deep is too deep for the Series 10, then good news, the watch itself can tell you.
The Apple Watch Series 10 features built-in sensors that can detect both water depth and temperature. It can automatically detect the temperature of any water it's submerged in, which can be helpful if you make a habit of swimming for exercise. The depth sensor will give you a standard metric of how far below the surface you've gone, which is beneficial both for your safety and the watch's integrity. If you need more detailed information for deeper snorkeling, there's also a dedicated Oceanic+ app that tracks various metrics while you're submerged, such as time, distance, direction, and more.
Track your iPhone with Precision Finding
No matter how advanced our personal electronics get, we just can't seem to keep a steady grip on them. Your Apple Watch may be safely secured to your wrist, but your iPhone can be accidentally left on (or under) the couch or fall out of your pocket. If you've lost track of the iPhone paired to your Apple Watch, the Watch itself will help you track it down with a surprising degree of precision.
The Precision Finding feature on the Apple Watch Series 10 doesn't just tell you if your misplaced iPhone is nearby, it actually provides a digital compass that will indicate exactly which direction it's in and how far from your position it is. As you get closer to the phone's hiding spot, the Series 10 will use a combination of haptic feedback, audible chirping, and visual cues to help you zero in on it. Bear in mind this feature only works with iPhones that are equipped with a second-generation Ultra WideBand chip.
Keep your family informed with Check In
It's always important to keep your loved ones abreast of your location and activities, within reason. Whether you're going off on a long trip or just taking a jog after dark, it's understandable for your family or friends to want to know that you've arrived safely at your destination. While you could just call or text them, the Apple Watch Series 10 offers an additional, slightly more convenient option.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is equipped with a Check In feature, which can be used to quickly notify certain individuals when you've arrived at a location. Say, for example, you've just landed at an airport after a long flight. If you want to let your family know everything's okay, just tap the Check In button on your Series 10, and they'll receive a notification that you're safe and sound. In the particular case of exercise, you can also program a Check In notification to automatically go out after you've finished a scheduled workout, just in case you're too tired to do it yourself. This feature only works for recipients using iPhones running iOS 17 or later. Additionally, it may not work in some regions based on local laws.
Automatically translate local languages
Personal devices have made language translation much easier than in years past, with an iPhone being able to receive and translate audible input from most languages for your convenience. What if, however, you find yourself in a place with a language you don't immediately recognize and aren't sure how to set your translation settings? The Apple Watch Series 10's included Translate app is designed to accommodate this.
Using location tracking, the Series 10 can automatically detect when you've traveled somewhere with a different dominant language from your set default. In this case, a widget will be automatically added to your display's Smart Stack to translate that specific language into your default. Of course, if you'd prefer to prepare yourself, you can also download dedicated language packs right to your Series 10. If you've got a language pack loaded up, you can perform translations even without a paired iPhone or wi-fi connection. Just remember that not all languages are supported by these features, so you will want to double-check the local language before you take a spontaneous vacation.
Monitor the quality of your sleep and overnight health
The importance of a good night's sleep to your overall health cannot be overstated. If you don't sleep properly, you'll feel groggy and miserable the next day. Unfortunately, getting good sleep isn't always as simple as putting your head on a pillow. It can be difficult to gauge the quality of a given night's sleep since, y'know, you're asleep. If you're looking to gather information about how you're sleeping, you might want to try wearing your Apple Watch Series 10 to bed.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is equipped with several helpful features to aid you in tracking your overall sleep efficacy. Wear the watch to bed with you, and it'll use its built-in health sensors to keep an eye on you. In the morning, it'll generate a readout of your sleep quality, including an estimate of how long you spent in REM, Core, and Deep Sleep states, as well as any times you woke up. The Series 10 can even help to catch signs of potential sleep apnea in those 18 years or older. If potential sleep apnea is detected, it'll let you know in the morning, as well as save a report that you can send to your doctor.