Own An Apple Watch Series 10? Here Are 5 Features You Need To Try

Since the launch of the original Apple Watch in 2015, the little wrist-mounted device has become one of the public faces of the entire wearable tech scene. Apple is always a trendsetter, and while it's certainly not the only name in the game, it's usually the most well-known. Of course, Apple hasn't rested on its proverbial laurels for the past decade; the Apple Watch has gone through numerous new iterations since the original model, with the most recent being the Apple Watch Series 10.

The Apple Watch Series 10 brings some major changes to the table, such as an overall smaller and slimmer body and a wide-angle OLED display. While physical changes are nice, though, the real draw to any piece of wearable tech is what you can actually do with it. The Apple Watch Series 10 has all the features you'd expect from its family, such as fitness monitoring and compact calling, but that's just the surface. If you've got an Apple Watch Series 10, there are some other interesting tricks you can pull off with it.