How To Customize The Action Button On An Apple Watch Ultra

Sure, you might have picked up the Apple Watch Ultra to make it easier to track your workouts and monitor your health. But it's so much more than just a fitness and health assistant. With all of its fancy bells and whistles, the Ultra actually comes close to being a good substitute for your iPhone. You can use this smartwatch to call your family and friends, listen to music, and even play basic games.

Advertisement

One of the Apple Watch Ultra features that make it feel similar to an iPhone is the Action button. This orange button on the left side of the device is only built into the Watch Ultra and not the regular Apple Watch series. Just like on the iPhone, the Action button essentially serves as a shortcut to some of the most frequently used functionalities of the Watch Ultra. In this guide, we'll cover what this Action button can do and how you can customize it to fit your needs better.