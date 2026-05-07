Here's How Many Diesel Engines Modern Cruise Ships Use

Whether or not you enjoy the idea of setting off on a cruise, there's simply no denying how impressive the ships themselves are. Cruise ships are among the largest vessels on the sea today, and the biggest examples are even larger than the U.S. Navy's aircraft carriers. The Legend of the Seas, for example, is just under 1,200 feet long, weighs more than 250,000 tons, and can carry nearly 10,000 passengers and crew members.

As you'd imagine, moving one of these behemoths across the ocean takes some serious horsepower, and the engine rooms on these vessels are quite astonishing. These vessels' engine rooms usually house diesel engines – although in most cases, the diesel engines don't provide propulsion themselves. Instead, they power the generators that drive the ship's electric motors and propellers.

Along with helping move cruise ships across the open ocean, these diesel engines also supply the generators that power other essential hardware, from HVAC and lighting to elevators and the massive freezers and refrigerators where food is stored. This means that one diesel engine is insufficient. Multiple engines are the norm on modern ships, with cruise ship engine rooms typically having between four and eight individual engines, depending on the ship's size and power needs.