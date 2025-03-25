How Fast Do Cruise Ships Go? A Look At Their Top Speed

Cruise ships are powered by several of the most powerful engines available. These series of engines are needed by the ship to both propel its enormous mass and generate the electricity needed because, depending on the itinerary, some trips on cruise ships can be as short as two days or as long as four months. On average, cruise ships are capable of staying at sea for 12 days.

Advertisement

Because of the leisurely nature of cruise ship tours, cruise ships are not meant to go fast. The average speed of most modern cruise ships is just 20 knots or approximately 23 miles per hour. This may not seem much, but this is enough for a ship to travel 480 nautical miles or 550 miles within 24 hours. The average and top speeds of cruise ships will vary depending on their type, size, and power, with the smaller ones only capable of 15 knots, but some other types of ships can do double that.

Described as a floating city, a cruise ship is an integration of advanced marine engineering, creative architecture, and first-rate hospitality. These ships are extremely complex to design and build and, once completed, require a seamless combination of technologies and manpower expertise to operate and ensure their voyages proceed safely and are run on schedule. Given that each cruise would involve going to and from various ports of call, each cruise ship must be able to travel at a steady and decent rate of speed.

Advertisement