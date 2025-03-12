How Much Fuel Does A Cruise Ship Hold? (And What It Costs To Refuel)

They're not typically something one thinks about during a luxury cruise, but they're what keeps the metaphorical wheels turning — a cruise ship's fuel tanks. They more closely resemble grain silos than a traditional fuel tank, weighing as much as 307 tons per tank on Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship and one of the largest seafaring vessels of all time. These massive units feed the ship's systems with hundreds of tons of fuel per day. So how much would a cruise ship hold?

The answer depends on the ship's size, what kind of fuel is stored, how large the tanks are, and how long the ship's route is. Because all that fuel is heavy, ships only deploy with enough to get to their intended port with fuel in reserve, and typically refuel en route. But in general, a fully loaded cruise ship can hold anywhere from several hundred thousand to over 2 million gallons of fuel.

The cost of all that fuel fluctuates as well, depending on fuel type and what port the ship is using. Fuel prices at this scale are measured by the metric ton, with prices averaging at $664.50 a ton in March 2024. Modern very-low sulfur fuel oil weighs roughly 7.5 pounds per gallon, which equates to 294 gallons per ton, or $2.26 per gallon. That's quite a lot of money when you're talking about a 2-million gallon capacity for some of these vessels.

