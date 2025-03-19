How Fast Was The SS United States? A Look At Its Top Speed

It might not look like much today, but the SS United States was once a luxurious ocean liner that turned heads. Its maiden voyage took place on July 3, 1952 with the promise to be the fastest, most powerful passenger liner. The 3,000 workers who built it surely delivered, especially with its speed. Then United States was built with engines that could push out 240,000 horsepower. Its two four-bladed and two five-bladed propellers it cut through the ocean waves at 38.32 knots (or 44 miles per hour) during its sea trials. Elaine Kaplan, an engineer with the naval architecture firm Gibbs & Cox, can be credited with helping the ship achieve its record-breaking title since she designed the propellers.

The highest speed the United States ever reached while in service was 36 knots. It managed to cross the Atlantic Ocean in three days, 12 hours, and 12 minutes with an average speed of 34.51 knots, breaking the trans-Atlantic speed record. The RMS Queen Mary, the luxury ocean liner that became a war hero, had held the old record with a similar trip made in three days, 21 hours, and 48 minutes. No other ship has broken United States' record in the ensuing 70 years.

Its reverse speed was equally impressive at 20 knots , thanks to its powerful engines. This month the vessel began its final journey down the Atlantic coast toward its resting place off of Florida's Gulf Coast, where it will become an artificial reef.

