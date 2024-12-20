5 Of The Fastest Navy Ships Ranked By Top Speed

Speed is hardly paramount for naval vessels — it's not always going to be the feature that wins a battle or even a war — but it doesn't hurt. Depending on the type of ship, speed can be the difference between life and death for the sailors aboard.

Speeds on the ocean feel different than ones on land. Gerald R. Ford-class carriers can travel at roughly 30 knots (34.5 mph), which might not seem fast if you drive faster than 60 mph in your car. But when you take into account that they're 100,000-ton vessels that have to rip through choppy waves to reach those speeds, it should put things in perspective. So when vessels can go faster than 30 knots, they're worth noting.

Other naval vessels have exceeded the speeds of the following ones, but for this story we were looking for vessels still serving in the military one way or another. Even if that means it's exclusively used for training, we wanted to include it. But vessels that aren't still used had to be left out. For instance, because every Cold War-era A-90 Orlyonok Ekranolplan, which exceeded 216 knots for the Soviet Union, was retired by 1993, it didn't fit what we were looking for. Instead, here are some of the fastest naval ships still in operation somewhere in the world.

