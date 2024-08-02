How This Cold War-Era Ekranoplan Was Able To Zoom Over Water

The Soviet A-90 Orlyonok Ekranoplan is a plane with features that inspire double-takes: short, stubby wings, and a tail with a turboprop in the middle. But what you'd notice more than anything is that Ekranoplans (like the Caspian Sea Monster) were flying a few feet off the surface of the ocean, and not because they're conducting an emergency landing. It was intentional.

In a sense, the A-90 Orlyonok Ekranoplan is an experimental aircraft that is singularly committed to the idea of ground effect, a form of flying in which pilots skim over the water or ground to reduce aerodynamic drag, and achieve lift and speed. This works due to masses of whirling air called vortices that form at the wingtips, which angle down and create what's known as downwash. If the plane is flying close to the surface, the spinning vortices impact the ground, and create a sort of cushion that ultimately reduces drag and adds lift.

While many pilots experience this floating effect while taking off or landing, Soviet ekranoplans, like the A-90 Orlyonok, harnessed it by design, creating a truly unique aircraft in the process.