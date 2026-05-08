Out Of All The E-Bikes Sold At Walmart, Shoppers Say This One Is The Best
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With gas prices soaring, electric bikes have become a popular alternative for commuting. It's a great way to reduce road congestion, air pollution, and encourage a healthy lifestyle. However, as e-bikes become more popular, it can be tough to know which one is best for you. Walmart has a huge collection of e-bikes, but one has stood out with a 4.8 out of 5 stars after 1,419 reviews.
The Ancheer Gladiator electric vehicle is on sale for $430 at this time of writing, discounted from its usual $740 MSRP. However, customers feel it's well worth the money. The 500W motor generates enough power to reach 20 miles per hour and the 48V, 10.4Ah lithium-ion battery offers 60 miles of range. Reviewers say that the battery performs well, with one reporting that their bike had only used about two-thirds of its battery life after a 35 mile trip into the countryside.
With a Shimano 3+7 shock absorption system and both front and rear disc brakes brakes, the Gladiator has capabilities that both city commutes and trail cruisers can appreciate. One reviewer said they bought the Gladiator for hunting, using it to go up and down steep dirt roads. Another added that it's easy to pedal and that its LCD display is straightforward and easy to understand.
Is the ANCHEER Gladiator good for off-roading?
Ancheer squarely markets the Gladiator as a mountain bike, and much of the ad copy on the e-bike's listing reflects that market segment. The brand mentions using the bike to cruise a mountain and explore new trails thanks to its ability to tackle "extreme conditions." But how much of this is just PR language and how much is actual capability?
The truth seems to be closer to the latter. Someone who put 300 miles on their Gladiator, including a lot of pretty technical trails, found that the e-bike could really handle anything that was thrown at it without even getting a flat tire. They didn't go so far as to call it a mountain bike, but they did report that riding it was a fun experience according to their Reddit review.
There are going to be performance limitations when you get an e-bike that is this cost-effective. Multiple reviews on Walmart felt the brakes were nowhere near where they should be. It's not going to be as capable as more trusted brands focused on off-roading, and that's reflected in the price difference — Yamaha's mountain e-bikes cost upward of $6,500. However, SlashGear has previously mentioned the Ancheer Gladiator in our list of e-bikes built for rough terrain since it's still plenty capable and reliable on easier adventures.