Yes, Yamaha Makes Electric Bikes For Every Type Of Rider (And Here's What They Cost)
When hearing the name Yamaha, bicycles are probably not the first thing that come to mind. Since its inception in 1955, the Yamaha Motor company has built countless reliable motorcycles, making Yamaha one of our top-ranked motorcycle brands. What's less known, however, is Yamaha also sells a range of electric bikes (or e-bikes), built for every type of rider.
Yamaha has e-bikes designed for all environments, no matter where your adventure takes you. You can find Yamaha e-bikes in three categories: All Roads, Fitness-Lifestyle, and Mountain. While the e-bikes share some similarities, such as a 500Wh battery and refined ergonomics, there are some notable differences between them, and each category features a different price range.
Whatever style of e-bike you choose, there are plenty of features to get excited about, each powered by Yamaha innovative technologies. One standout feature is the inclusion of sensors that monitor attributes like the speed and slope to deliver the optimal motor output. Battery life is also impressive across the models, so you don't need to worry about constant recharging. If you're eager to discover more about Yamaha's electric bikes, here's everything you need to know about each category and how much they cost.
Yamaha's All Roads e-bikes: great for all types of terrain
Yamaha's All Roads electric bikes feature some of the most versatile models in the company's e-bike lineup. Prices range from $3,499 to $4,199 MSRP, which falls in the middle of Yamaha's electric bike price range.
One popular model is the Wabash, designed for on-road and off-road usage. The semi-knobby tires offer a perfect balance of grip and speed, so you can comfortably ride both on the street and on rougher terrains. Although it's not built for mountain-bike territory and limited to 20 mph, the Wabash is a fun ride if you're trekking across multiple landscapes.
If you're seeking something a little faster, the Yamaha Civante e-bike may be for you, as it can reach a top speed of 28 mph. The e-bike can be charged from 0-80% in up to one hour thanks to its 500Wh lithium-ion battery, and with a weight of 43 pounds, it isn't heavy when compared to other models. Sure, you will find some budget e-bikes that weigh less, but you're not guaranteed the same quality.
Both e-bikes offer multiple levels of pedal assist, so you won't be fully relying on motorized riding. While this is a fitness advantage, it also plays a role in e-bike laws. E-Bikes like the Wabash are classed as a Class 1 e-bike, as their speed is limited to 20 mph. On the other hand, the Civante is a Class 3 e-bike which typically face greater restrictions, such as being prohibited from public parks. Always check local laws, as regulations may vary between states.
Yamaha's Fitness-Lifestyle e-bikes: designed for the city
If you're looking for a healthier way to get around and burn some calories, Yamaha's Fitness and Lifestyle e-bikes are a great match for any fitness enthusiast. Designed for road usage, Yamaha's Fitness e-bikes are the perfect bike to get around the city.
There are only two models currently available in Yamaha's fitness e-bike lineup: the CrossCore RC and CrossConnect. Both models are priced at $2,999, making them the cheapest category of e-bikes Yamaha has to offer.
The Fitness e-bikes offer many similar features to the All Roads range, including a 500Wh battery and multiple levels of pedal-assist. As a Class 1 e-bike, the CrossConnect is limited to 20 mph, while CrossCore RC riders can enjoy top speeds of 28 mph. Although they're intended for city use, that doesn't mean the e-bikes can't handle less even terrain. Thanks to the CrossCore's large 2-inch-wide tires, the e-bike can easily ride over rougher surfaces without causing too much discomfort.
To provide the perfect balance between motor output and manual work, Yamaha's Fitness e-bikes are equipped with a Quad Sensor System. This comprises a speed, torque, cadence, and slope sensor, which work together to calculate an appropriate motor output.
Yamaha's Mountain e-bikes: built for adventure
Lastly in Yamaha's e-bikes portfolio are its Mountain e-bikes. These models are the most expensive, with prices ranging between $4,799 and $6,499. The e-bikes are built for top strength and impact resistance for expert riding on the trail.
Two recent additions to Yamaha's Mountain e-bike range are the YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05. Designed with 27.5-inch wheels, the YDX-MORO Mountain e-bikes offer superb maneuverability, something many critics have picked up on.
Yamaha's electric Mountain bikes promise superior balance thanks to their precise weight distribution so you can ride with minimal effort. As well as their centralized mass, the Mountain e-bikes feature a Dual Twin frame, which helps protects bike components while delivering top impact resistance.
Yamaha takes ergonomics to the next level thanks to its Interface X. The interface control switch is attached to the handlebar, allowing riders to switch between modes with minimal effort. There's also an easy-to-read LCD display, which indicates the battery and assist levels, color-coded for convenience. All controls are positioned within easy reach, so you can keep your focus on what's in front of you.
Overall, Yamaha has e-bikes designed for all purposes. Whether you're looking for a mountain bike, a road bike, or anything in between, Yamaha's versatile e-bike range is an excellent choice for casual riders and adrenaline junkies alike.