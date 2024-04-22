5 Of The Best Budget E-Bikes You Can Buy

E-bikes have exploded onto the scene of late, especially for those looking for an alternate way of commuting to and from work or running errands. A confluence of factors, including improved battery technology, a growing awareness of the importance of sustainable lifestyles, and the ever-worsening nightmare of sitting in traffic, have led to this boom in electric vehicles. Electric bikes are different than electric motorcycles and have less range and speed. However, e-bikes are also typically cheaper than electric motorcycles.

That said, e-bikes range greatly in price and quality, and some can be more expensive than a used car. To be perfectly honest, none of the best electric bikes available will come cheap. Most premium e-bikes simply aren't available for under $500, just as you wouldn't ever find a premium new car for under $5,000. However, there are still some relatively affordable e-bikes that can be worth the investment. You'll likely have to sacrifice certain attributes — like comfort, battery life, or speed — but if your priority is saving money, these cheap e-bikes can be a useful purchase.

Here are five of the best budget e-bikes you can buy, based on the hands-on testing of riders who've used them and the expert reviewers of various publications, including SlashGear. You can find more information on how these e-bikes were evaluated at the end of this list.