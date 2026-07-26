13 Smartphone Models You'll Want To Steer Clear Of In 2026

When the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra released in 2023, it was an exceptional smartphone. Our Chris Davies found its price to be the only major stumbling block. Even three years later, this would seemingly still be an excellent choice for a used phone; phones have been so powerful during the 2020s that people have had vanishingly less reason to upgrade more than once every five years. However, we'd urge anyone looking at a used Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — or any prior Ultra models — to abstain for one simple reason: its end of life.

The Samsung S23 Ultra is currently receiving monthly security updates and recently got upgraded to Android 17, which would seem to be a good sign. The problem is that that's the end of the road. This device will not be upgraded beyond Android 17, and updates will end in 2028. Unfortunately, the Samsung S23 Ultra was just a single generation shy of Samsung's seven-year update pledge.

The point is, this phone doesn't have much rope left. You'd be much better off buying a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, estimated to receive support until 2031 — a full five years, even though the phone is only two generations behind. We'd only recommend the S23 Ultra if you plan to upgrade it in 2028, or if something like LineageOS supports it later on.