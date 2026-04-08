The iPhone Air Is Thin – But These 5 Android Phones Are Even Thinner

For the most part, Apple has figured out its smartphone lineup. You get a base variant with all the essentials plus two Pro models each year, usually alongside a budget-oriented offering. However, Apple does like to throw in a wildcard now and then. The crowd-favorite iPhone 13 mini is a good example, though it didn't sell well enough to hold a permanent position in the lineup. With the iPhone 17 series, Apple also launched the iPhone Air — a device with a heavy emphasis on sleek design.

At just 5.6 mm thin, not only does it happen to be the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever made, but it is also one of the slimmest phones in general. Despite that, the iPhone Air is surprisingly tough, and did shockingly well in a durability test conducted by YouTuber JerryRigEverything. That said, the iPhone Air does make some notable trade-offs to achieve its sleek looks and 165-gram weight, including a single 48-megapixel camera and a battery that will only last you a full day at best.

While the Galaxy S25 Edge is a direct competitor that comes with modern internals, the iPhone Air has it beat by 0.2 mm. But there are Android phones, both modern and historical, that are actually thinner than Apple's device — although some only get there on technicalities. Here are a notable handful.