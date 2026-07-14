Is The Google Pixel 11 Worth Waiting For? Here's What You Should Know
When a new smartphone from a top-tier company is on the horizon, it always brings attention in the tech world. The upcoming Google Pixel 11 is expected to be unveiled next month during the Made by Google event, which starts on August 12. Going by the rumors and how Google handled the releases of older Pixels, the release date of Google Pixel 11 should follow after the event ends in about 7 days or so. Speaking of rumors, many are speculating about the hardware and software of Google's new phone. There's a lingering worry that the Google Pixel 11 won't be worth waiting for since it won't be much of an improvement over the previous series, and that may be true.
Firstly, we do want to point out that this is mainly concerning the casual and everyday user base. That being said, the design and size of the Google Pixel 11 are likely to stay the same as the Pixel 10. What is expected to change, however, is the performance. Rather, we may see a new chipset. According to the online gossip, Pixel 11 will have Google's new Tensor G6 chip with a 2nm process for better thermal control. This is probably the most impactful change, and while the CPU will get a boost, early leaks reported that an outdated GPU is coming to the Google Pixel 11. Naturally, this isn't what users were hoping for, and if true, it's going to be one of the downsides of buying a new Pixel.
How much will Google Pixel 11 cost?
Like with the specs, the actual price is unknown, but there's no shortage of guesses. Compared to the Pixel 10, a price increase is in order for the Google Pixel 11, and the reason is the current RAM shortage. By some estimations, the new version will cost around $115 more when compared to the Pixel 10, which means that the price will be above $900 and possibly closer to $1000. If so, that's not a small increase by any means. In case you don't need to have the latest tech every time it comes out or aren't a demanding user, you'll get a much better value for your money with a Pixel 10 during a Black Friday sale or similar.
Reportedly, unlike its predecessor, which had 128GB of storage as a starting point, the Google Pixel 11 series will come with 256GB of storage initially. This should somewhat lessen the price hike impact, although there is no official confirmation yet. Additionally, the camera is set for some improvements. Pixel 10 had a 48MP main lens, and there's been talk of Pixel 11 getting a 50MP main lens. While an improvement, the Pixel series was never comparable in camera quality to Samsung Galaxy phones or iPhones. So, if you're happy with what the Pixel 10 camera can do (there are some camera tricks worth trying), this may not be of much interest to you.
Should I buy Pixel 10 or wait for 11?
As one might expect, Google Pixel 11 will run on Android 17 (which has some cool new features), Google's latest mobile OS, released in June 2026. Still, the question remains: Is Google Pixel 11 worth it? Well, everything about it is a rumor at the moment, so it's hard to judge something that's not official. Nonetheless, if rumors turn out to be true, most casual users likely won't see much of a difference compared to a Pixel 10.
The new chipset and increased starting storage are nice, but the price increase is much less so. As it stands now, Google Pixel 11 will represent the usual yearly polish rather than some notable change and improvement. If you already have a Pixel 10, you probably don't need an 11, though owners of older Pixel phones could find a reason or two to splurge on a Pixel 11. Though, if Google sets the price tag around $1000, you're possibly better off waiting for the Pixel 10 to go on sale.