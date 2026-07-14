Is The Google Pixel 11 Worth Waiting For? Here's What You Should Know

When a new smartphone from a top-tier company is on the horizon, it always brings attention in the tech world. The upcoming Google Pixel 11 is expected to be unveiled next month during the Made by Google event, which starts on August 12. Going by the rumors and how Google handled the releases of older Pixels, the release date of Google Pixel 11 should follow after the event ends in about 7 days or so. Speaking of rumors, many are speculating about the hardware and software of Google's new phone. There's a lingering worry that the Google Pixel 11 won't be worth waiting for since it won't be much of an improvement over the previous series, and that may be true.

Firstly, we do want to point out that this is mainly concerning the casual and everyday user base. That being said, the design and size of the Google Pixel 11 are likely to stay the same as the Pixel 10. What is expected to change, however, is the performance. Rather, we may see a new chipset. According to the online gossip, Pixel 11 will have Google's new Tensor G6 chip with a 2nm process for better thermal control. This is probably the most impactful change, and while the CPU will get a boost, early leaks reported that an outdated GPU is coming to the Google Pixel 11. Naturally, this isn't what users were hoping for, and if true, it's going to be one of the downsides of buying a new Pixel.