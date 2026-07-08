The Coolest New Features We Found In Android 17

Android 17 is finally here, rolling out to Pixel devices now, with Samsung phones and other devices receiving it in the near future. Over the past few years, it would be fair to say that most upgrades to the Android operating system have been largely cosmetic, under the hood, or a little of both. But this year, Android is gaining some new features and abilities that haven't been around before — or at least not system-wide.

Indeed, there are a number of features that are new to the operating system. They might not be useful to everyone, to be sure. Some of these updates have been cooking for a while; others are coming out of nowhere. Plus, there are still some under-the-hood and cosmetic updates as well. We've already outlined some of the big changes that are coming to Android 17, but we wanted to take a moment to point out some of the more noticeable ones that may affect you on a day-to-day basis that we think are pretty cool.