Android 17 Is Coming To Every Samsung Phone On This List

After releasing the first developer-focused Android 17 Beta back in February 2026, Google is all set to release the stable version of the company's smartphone operating system in the weeks to come. The feature-loaded, stable edition of Android 17 is expected to reach eligible smartphones before the end of June — aligning with last year's release date for Android 16, which happened around the same timeframe. Unsurprisingly, all of Google's eligible Pixel devices will be among the first to receive the official update. As for Samsung, a long list of the Korean company's smartphones (and tablets) are also eligible to be updated to Android 17 thanks to the company's promise of four years of software and OS upgrades. It is also pertinent to note that with Android 17, all eligible Samsung devices will also graduate to OneUI 9, the beta version of which was launched earlier in May.

Before getting into the details, let us also make it clear that Samsung will roll out the Android 17 update in phases. Not all Samsung devices are expected to receive the update in the first wave. The devices that are likely to receive the updates first include the latest S Series, and the foldable Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. If you own either a mid-range or an entry-level phone eligible for the Android 17 update, the wait for an official update could last a few months. With that out of the way, let us take a look at the list of Samsung smartphones eligible to be updated to Android 17.