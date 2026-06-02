Android 17 Is Coming To Every Samsung Phone On This List
After releasing the first developer-focused Android 17 Beta back in February 2026, Google is all set to release the stable version of the company's smartphone operating system in the weeks to come. The feature-loaded, stable edition of Android 17 is expected to reach eligible smartphones before the end of June — aligning with last year's release date for Android 16, which happened around the same timeframe. Unsurprisingly, all of Google's eligible Pixel devices will be among the first to receive the official update. As for Samsung, a long list of the Korean company's smartphones (and tablets) are also eligible to be updated to Android 17 thanks to the company's promise of four years of software and OS upgrades. It is also pertinent to note that with Android 17, all eligible Samsung devices will also graduate to OneUI 9, the beta version of which was launched earlier in May.
Before getting into the details, let us also make it clear that Samsung will roll out the Android 17 update in phases. Not all Samsung devices are expected to receive the update in the first wave. The devices that are likely to receive the updates first include the latest S Series, and the foldable Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. If you own either a mid-range or an entry-level phone eligible for the Android 17 update, the wait for an official update could last a few months. With that out of the way, let us take a look at the list of Samsung smartphones eligible to be updated to Android 17.
Samsung Galaxy S and Z Series phones eligible for Android 17 update
The oldest S series devices eligible for the Android 17 (One UI 9) update are the Galaxy S23 series phones released in 2023. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The 2024 S series devices slated to be updated to Android 17 include the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24+, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. For the 2025 S Series range, an additional model — the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge — also makes it to the list of eligible devices. The rest of the 2025 Samsung S-series range includes the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.
Needless to say, Samsung's newest flagship S series devices released in 2026 will also receive the official Android 17 update. The smartphones that are currently on that list include the Samsung Galaxy S26, the Samsung Galaxy S26+, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Along with the S Series handsets, Samsung's foldable phones released in 2023 or later will be getting Android 17. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are the oldest foldable Samsung devices to be officially updated. 2024's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will also receive the update, as will Samsung's 2025 foldable lineup: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The 2026 edition of Samsung's foldable phones released so far: the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the Galaxy Z TriFold are also slated to receive the official nod to OneUI 9.0, toting Android 17.
Mid-range and affordable Samsung devices eligible for Android 17 update
Samsung's mid-range and entry-level devices are typically sold under the A series and M Series badging. These devices are positioned across a wide price spectrum below the company's flagship S series and Z Series foldable phones. In the U.S., Samsung's entry-level and mid-range phones are almost entirely A-series devices. The M Series phones, on the other hand, are typically sold in Asia and the Middle East, although of late, this lineup has also been made available in Europe and Latin America.
Nevertheless, the Samsung A Series phones confirmed to receive the official update to Android 17 include the following devices: Samsung Galaxy A24, Samsung Galaxy A34, Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy A15, Samsung Galaxy A25, Samsung Galaxy A35, Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A06, Samsung Galaxy A16, Samsung Galaxy A26, Samsung Galaxy A36, Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A07, Samsung Galaxy A17, Samsung Galaxy A37, and the Samsung Galaxy A57. As for the M Series lineup, the devices scheduled to receive Android 17 include the Samsung Galaxy M15, Samsung Galaxy M35, Samsung Galaxy M55, Samsung Galaxy M07, Samsung Galaxy M16, Samsung Galaxy M36, Samsung Galaxy M56, Samsung Galaxy M17e, and Samsung Galaxy M17.
Aside from these devices, Samsung also sells a youth-focused lineup under the F Series. The devices from the F series lineup slated to receive the official update to Android 17 include the Samsung Galaxy F06, Samsung Galaxy F07, Samsung Galaxy F15, Samsung Galaxy F16, Samsung Galaxy F17, Samsung Galaxy F34, Samsung Galaxy F35, Samsung Galaxy F36, Samsung Galaxy F54, Samsung Galaxy F55, Samsung Galaxy F56, and the Samsung Galaxy F70e.