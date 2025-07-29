5 Of The Best New Android 16 Features You Should Try

iPhone copies from Android, and Android copies from iPhone — but it's usually the former. Apple might wait years to incorporate something that's been standard on Android; as a recent example, take iOS 26's Adaptive Power mode to save battery, one word shy of Android's Adaptive Battery. This year, though, Android takes a page out of iPhone's Live Activities feature with the similarly named "Live Updates." Almost identical to the iPhone version, Live Updates lets you keep track of an ongoing activity such as an arriving Uber or a delivery from DoorDash — typically deliveries, but it supports any active process that requires real-time updates.

Once your phone is unlocked, you'll be able to tap on the current Live Updates in the notification area — similar to iPhone's Dynamic Island — to get a quick preview. Live Updates supports interactions, such as texting or calling your Uber Eats driver. However, it appears that Live Updates will not release in its entirety when Android 16 comes out. Aspects like being a persistent notification on your always-on display and popping up from the notification area are slated for later in 2025.

Here's hoping Android apps take full advantage of this feature so users can have that quick-glance convenience that has so far been an iOS exclusive. One of my favorite iPhone apps missing on Android is Flighty, which uses Live Activities on iOS to push flight delays and gate changes right to your lock screen. As hectic as travel is, it's a game changer to have that sort of information available instantly — and now Android gets it, too. We have high hopes that Android's Live Updates will, in typical Android fashion, provide more customization and power than Apple's version.