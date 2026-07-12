5 Downsides To Buying A Google Pixel Phone

"Pixel Drops" is Google's term for the regular release of new features, coming in small bundled "drops." For owners, it's a tech-nerd Christmas morning where you wake up to find a bunch of presents under your proverbial tree; Pixel Drops are a staple of the Pixel experience. They're also famously a little unpredictable.

In fairness, Google has not promised a regular, pre-determined release schedule for Pixel Drops. You get them when you get them, every few months. However, even looking at Pixel Drops historically, they keep only to a rough cadence. This is not like the latest iOS release or the release of the latest Android version on Samsung phones, where you know when to expect them. Pixel Drops being kind of spontaneous might be no biggie, but where this really gets frustrating is that Google doesn't roll out Pixel Drops simultaneously to all users. Instead, there's a staggered rollout that can take weeks. While this may be for good reasons (it would be quite a damper if thousands of phones got bricked by a bugged feature instead of a few beta testers), it's annoying twiddling your thumbs for weeks while everyone except you has the new features — and having no idea when you'll join in on the fun.

To make matters worse, Google can seem more arbitrary than other phone brands about when and how it cuts off older devices. Sometimes a random feature that you'd think should be available on all Pixels going back years (take Google Maps Power Saving Mode) is restricted to the latest model; sometimes older models get cut off way earlier than anyone would have expected — the Pixel 6 and 7 were quite unceremoniously ditched despite being "supported."