Google Graveyard: 7 Products The Company Killed In 2024
Google is famous for launching products that revolutionize the way people live and work. From game-changing search algorithms to industry-defining platforms like Android and Chrome, Google's commitment to innovation has cemented its reputation as a leader in technology. However, there's another side to Google that's not known to everyone: its tendency to kill off its own creations. Even the most useful Google products are not spared from cancellation once the company no longer sees potential for growth.
Yearly, Google continues its tradition of saying goodbye to several of its market offerings. According to the Killed by Google project, which tracks all products, services, and experiences the tech giant has killed off, Google terminated or discontinued a total of seven in 2024, either due to strategic realignments, dwindling user interest, or shifts in market priorities. Find out below what these once-promising products that met their demise in the previous year are and why Google decided to pull the plug on them.
Keen
Keen is a social media platform that's heavily inspired by Pinterest. As a visual discovery platform, users can find inspiration, share and save ideas, learn new skills, and do so much more using Keen via its website StayKeen.com. Google launched it in 2020 as an experimental project under its Area 120 incubator. Equipped with machine learning, Keen made it easy for users to create and curate virtual idea boards around themes like gardening, meal prep, or travel. The platform also provided personalized recommendations that improved over time based on user feedback.
Despite its promise, Keen never gained significant traction. Google hadn't released a major update for the platform since late 2021, and by March 2024, the company officially shut it down. The decision followed broader layoffs and the closure of several Area 120 projects, signaling the tech giant's shift away from experimental ventures. It's also worth noting that it was impossible for Keen to play catch-up with Pinterest, which came out in 2010 and recorded around 522 million active users per month in 2024.
Google Podcasts
Google Podcasts was Google's first entry into the booming podcast industry. It launched for Android devices in 2018 and eventually entered the iOS space in 2020. The app provided a simple yet effective way for listening to and hosting podcasts. For a time, many users were drawn to it due to its straightforward design and integration with Google Search. It even reached 500 million downloads on Android devices at one point. However, after Google launched YouTube's Podcast Page in July 2022, and the podcasting feature of YouTube Music in 2023, things went downhill fast for this app.
With YouTube's meteoric rise as a podcasting hub, Google eventually decided to consolidate its efforts. In April 2024, Google Podcasts was officially shut down, with the company urging users to migrate to YouTube Music, which introduced features like geographic availability and support for RSS feeds for podcast content. The move was framed as a step toward increasing its investment in YouTube's podcasting experience, but it marked the end of a platform that many users had come to rely on.
DropCam
Dropcam, a pioneer in Wi-Fi-enabled video streaming cameras, was originally launched in 2009 and acquired by Google's Nest Labs for $555 million in 2014. The beauty of the Dropcam was its plug-and-play setup. Users did not have to worry about installation because the device was easy to use and required minimal effort to maintain. Reviews also lauded its top-notch accessibility, as the camera feed can be viewed through internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere. However, some found its always-on monitoring feature a bit disturbing.
Despite its early success, Dropcam's legacy has become intertwined with Google's broader smart home strategy. After support for Dropcam services officially ended on April 8, 2024 — nearly a decade after its acquisition, Google encouraged users to upgrade to newer Nest Cam models. However, many were left reminiscing about the simplicity and reliability of the original Dropcam products. The shutdown seemingly confirmed Google's ongoing challenges in balancing innovation with the longevity of its acquired technologies.
VPN by Google One
Google's VPN service, introduced in 2020, aimed to provide an extra layer of online security by encrypting users' data and masking their IP addresses. The VPN service was available for Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows platforms through Google One's Premium subscription plan, worth $9.99 per month. In March 2023, Google reduced the rate to $1.99 per month after not getting the reception it had hoped for the service. Despite this, VPN by Google One did not see significant changes to its user base.
When Google announced the discontinuation of the service, it cited low usage as the primary reason. The tech giant officially retired its VPN in June 2024. Following this, the company expressed its desire to refocus resources on more in-demand Google One features, with CEO Sundar Pichai teasing AI-centric projects on the horizon. Meanwhile, even though Google already folded its VPN service, Google Fi Wireless subscribers and owners of newer Pixel devices still have access to Google's built-in VPN.
Chromecast
After more than a decade of transforming televisions into smart devices, Chromecast — Google's line of digital media players — saw its production halted in August 2024. The original Chromecast, launched in 2013, became a household name by offering a simple and affordable way to stream content on any television with an HDMI connection. This product was a big success as it sold more than 100 million units, but it reached a point when Google had to move forward from it in the name of innovation.
In place of the original Chromecast, Google introduced the $99.99 Google TV Streamer, a set-top box with upgraded features like a faster processor and support for smart home integrations. According to Google, the new device is "primed for the new area of AI." While Chromecast devices will continue to receive updates for now, the end of production marked the conclusion of an era for one of Google's most beloved hardware products.
Jamboard
Jamboard, Google's 4K touchscreen whiteboard device, was launched in 2016 as a collaborative tool for businesses and educators. Hardware was priced at $4,999, and the package included one whiteboard display, two styluses, an eraser, and a wall mount. Users also had to pay an additional $600 yearly fee for device management and support. Google positioned Jamboard as the perfect device for collaborative presentations in its introduction video, thanks to its array of features, including a hyper-responsive touchscreen display, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, NFC support, built-in microphone and wide-angle camera, and many more.
However, despite its initial appeal, Jamboard's popularity waned over the years. Google announced its discontinuation in October 2024, noting that newer, third-party whiteboarding tools such as FigJam, Lucidspark, and Miro had become more advanced and widely adopted. The tech giant acknowledged that its device was nowhere near as competitive as the other three in terms of features. After receiving its final software update in October 2024, the Jamboard device no longer has access to the cloud. Though still usable, owners won't be able to attend virtual meetings through the device.
Google Jamboard
Google Jamboard was the companion app for the Jamboard whiteboard, available on the web and mobile. It was announced around the same time as Jamboard in 2016. Considering that the two worked together, it did not come as a surprise when the tech giant also moved to terminate the online service on December 31, 2024. Google Jamboard was designed to complement the Jamboard hardware even though it could be accessed or installed on other devices, including Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. The app allowed whiteboard users to collaborate remotely in real-time.
However, as third-party whiteboarding tools gained prominence, Google chose to exit the space entirely and fold its whiteboard product. The company cited the same reason for the termination of Google Jamboard. The app's discontinuation also aligned with Google's shift in focus toward enhancing its core Workspace offerings like Docs, Sheets, and Slides. By leveraging its partner ecosystem for whiteboarding, Google appears to be strategically pivoting away from standalone tools.