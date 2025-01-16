Google Graveyard: 7 Products The Company Killed In 2024

Google is famous for launching products that revolutionize the way people live and work. From game-changing search algorithms to industry-defining platforms like Android and Chrome, Google's commitment to innovation has cemented its reputation as a leader in technology. However, there's another side to Google that's not known to everyone: its tendency to kill off its own creations. Even the most useful Google products are not spared from cancellation once the company no longer sees potential for growth.

Yearly, Google continues its tradition of saying goodbye to several of its market offerings. According to the Killed by Google project, which tracks all products, services, and experiences the tech giant has killed off, Google terminated or discontinued a total of seven in 2024, either due to strategic realignments, dwindling user interest, or shifts in market priorities. Find out below what these once-promising products that met their demise in the previous year are and why Google decided to pull the plug on them.