Will Using Wi-Fi And Bluetooth Drain Your iPhone Battery?

Right off the bat, it is important to note the difference between keeping Wi-Fi on and keeping it on with active connections. On modern iPhones, it is common for users to keep Wi-Fi on all the time, and it is actually a good practice. This is because modern Wi-Fi standards are less power-hungry than 5G cellular connections, which means it is often more efficient to use Wi-Fi than cellular data on iPhones.

Another concern that people have with keeping Wi-Fi on all the time is if it will periodically search for nearby networks when outside of a known network. While it is true that iPhones and modern-day smartphones do scan for usable Wi-Fi networks, this scanning process uses very little (less than 1 mW) battery power. This is negligible compared to the amount of power used by other tasks such as browsing the web, using battery-draining apps, or even keeping screen brightness high. So, even with continuous scanning, this process alone will not have a significant impact on your battery life.

In the case of Bluetooth, it uses even less battery power than Wi-Fi. This is because modern Bluetooth standards have evolved to consume less power than older versions. The latest iPhone 15 and 14 series devices support Bluetooth 5.3 standard, which is currently the most efficient Bluetooth standard available.

Also pertinent is to note that the amount of battery power used will vary depending on the device to which you are connected. For example, using Bluetooth to stream music to a wireless speaker or earbuds will use more battery power than using Bluetooth to connect to a smartwatch. However, even these connections are more efficient than ever before.