This Samsung Display Could Be The Key To A Foldable iPhone With No Crease

Foldable phones are pretty impressive, but almost every option out there has one crucial shortcoming: a crease running midway through the inner flexible screen. It seems Apple's highly anticipated foldable iPhone might be the first to eliminate this vertical groove, thanks to display technology supplied by Samsung. At CES 2026, Samsung's display division showcased a concept foldable device with a creaseless display that looked almost flat. According to CNET, this updated display architecture will also be sturdier.

Samsung Display shows off a foldable display panel that has no visible crease. There's a high chance that this "Advanced Crease-less" technology will be used for the Galaxy Z Fold8 and the iPhone Fold. pic.twitter.com/ggbcxy6ii5 — Alvin (@sondesix) January 6, 2026

Samsung hasn't publicly said anything about this next-gen flexible screen, and a Samsung Display spokesperson told The Verge there are no plans to put this panel on a commercial device. Rumors, on the other hand, claim that this tech would appear on the foldable iPhone and possibly the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, as well. Apparently, Samsung Display showcased the display concept for a limited time and later removed it from the exhibit without providing any technical insight.

Samsung showcased a foldable display with no visible crease at CES 2026.

The panel looks excellent in terms of overall quality and also adopts under-display camera technology. Most importantly, there is no crease at all. This display technology is expected to be used... pic.twitter.com/BuL1gke9AZ — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 6, 2026

In 2025, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the rumored iPhone Fold will feature a flexible screen without any visible vertical groove. Back then, he revealed that the missing piece of the engineering puzzle was a metal plate that would disperse the folding-unfolding stress more evenly across the foldable panel and reduce the crease. Around the same time, Bloomberg also reported that in the unfolded state, the crease will be "nearly invisible."