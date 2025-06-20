Trump's New T1 Phone Might Not Be As American As He Claims
On June 16, 2025, when the Trump Organization unveiled its new cellular service — Trump Mobile — it also announced plans to launch an Android smartphone called the Trump T1. A sleek, gold-hued device, Trump Mobile claimed it was "designed and built in the United States." Priced at $499 and scheduled for an August 2025 release, the phone didn't exactly scream value for money. Trump Mobile announced that the T1 will be sold alongside the much-touted $45.47 cellular plan — the economics of which were broken down in detail by SlashGear. Given the presidential connection of the T1, it goes without saying that it was the center of media scrutiny. Most of this scrutiny was to find the real origins of the T1 smartphone, and to figure the truth behind the Trump Organization's claim about the device being made in the U.S.
Nearly a week into the announcement of the T1, it is now becoming increasingly evident that the probability of the T1 being manufactured in the U.S. is very slim. Reports from multiple reputable sources and analysts indicate that the T1's real source of origin is, shockingly, China. A CNN report citing multiple industry experts indicated that the T1 looks and has specifications that are near-identical to a smartphone called the REVVL 7 Pro 5G which is on sale on Amazon for just $169. According to AppleInsider, the REVVL 7 Pro is actually made by a Chinese manufacturer called Wingtech, assembled in plants located in the Chinese cities of Wuxi and Kunming.
Made in China, sold as American
The previously mentioned REVVL 7 Pro isn't the only smartphone with specs nearly identical to the Trump T1. CNN also identified another device from a Chinese company called Vtex, featuring a near-similar spec sheet. Smartphone analyst Max Weinbach or Creative Strategies told CNN Business, it's likely that the T1 is a customized version of a phone sourced from a Chinese ODM (Original Device Manufacturer), which also produces devices like the REVVL 7 Pro and the aforementioned Vtex model. He adds that it's common practice for companies to bulk-order smartphones from Chinese ODMs, apply customizations, and then rebrand them for sale under their own label.
If it eventually turns out that the Trump T1 is indeed a Chinese-made phone, it would be a rather ironic twist — especially given how outspoken President Trump has been about his "Made in the USA" push. In fact, just a few weeks ago, amid the escalating tariff debate, Trump publicly criticized Apple for shifting more of its iPhone production to India — a market the company increasingly views as a viable alternative to China.