Trump's New T1 Phone Might Not Be As American As He Claims

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On June 16, 2025, when the Trump Organization unveiled its new cellular service — Trump Mobile — it also announced plans to launch an Android smartphone called the Trump T1. A sleek, gold-hued device, Trump Mobile claimed it was "designed and built in the United States." Priced at $499 and scheduled for an August 2025 release, the phone didn't exactly scream value for money. Trump Mobile announced that the T1 will be sold alongside the much-touted $45.47 cellular plan — the economics of which were broken down in detail by SlashGear. Given the presidential connection of the T1, it goes without saying that it was the center of media scrutiny. Most of this scrutiny was to find the real origins of the T1 smartphone, and to figure the truth behind the Trump Organization's claim about the device being made in the U.S.

Nearly a week into the announcement of the T1, it is now becoming increasingly evident that the probability of the T1 being manufactured in the U.S. is very slim. Reports from multiple reputable sources and analysts indicate that the T1's real source of origin is, shockingly, China. A CNN report citing multiple industry experts indicated that the T1 looks and has specifications that are near-identical to a smartphone called the REVVL 7 Pro 5G which is on sale on Amazon for just $169. According to AppleInsider, the REVVL 7 Pro is actually made by a Chinese manufacturer called Wingtech, assembled in plants located in the Chinese cities of Wuxi and Kunming.