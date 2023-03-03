Foxconn Is Building A 300-Acre Plant In India For iPhones, Possibly AR Headsets

In 2017, India became the first country outside of China to assemble iPhones when Apple contract manufacturer Wistron began assembling low-end iPhone models in the country. Apple's India plans received a boost in 2020 after Foxconn — one of Apple's biggest contract manufacturers — commenced the assembly of high-end iPhones in India. Three years on, despite these developments, the majority of the iPhones sold globally are still made in China.

Apple's manufacturing partners in India have faced several challenges in India, ranging from high import taxes on components, lack of local supplier networks, and infrastructure challenges. For example, in 2018, the Wistron facility was temporarily shut down after protests by workers over wages and poor working conditions.

More recently, in 2023, another Apple facility in India was destroyed in a fire. These incidents have made it difficult for Apple to wean its dependence on China as quickly as it would like to.

Despite challenging conditions, it seems Apple and Foxconn are still committed to expanding their manufacturing operations in India. In the most recent development, Foxconn has confirmed a massive $700 million investment in setting up a new production facility in India. According to Bloomberg, the company has identified a 300-acre plot near the southern Indian city of Bengaluru for this new facility.