Refurbished Vs. Used iPhones: What's The Difference Between These Buying Options?

A used iPhone is exactly what it sounds like: a phone that's already been used by someone else. In most cases, the device still works as you'd expect it to, but don't expect it to come in mint condition or with a 100% Battery Health.

Of course, there are those cases where you might get a used iPhone in pretty much excellent condition. Maybe the owner was an Android convert who missed the return window, or just upgraded weeks after buying it and flipped it for some quick cash. But most used phones typically show some signs of wear, and the buying experience primarily depends on who you're buying the iPhone from. If you're getting it from an acquaintance, chances are you already know what kind of condition it is in, and can trust there won't be any unpleasant surprises. Even in a worst-case scenario type of situation, you can end up hashing out any issues you might encounter directly with the person you bought it from.

Things get truly tricky when you're buying from strangers or online listings, though. There's no real way to verify how the phone was used or if it's even fully functional until it's in your hands. Though iPhones are known to be durable, there are times when they need to be repaired. Speaking of which, when buying a used iPhone, you have no way of knowing exactly if or how it was repaired. For example, if there was a cracked screen, was it replaced by Apple with a genuine display or swapped with a cheaper third-party one? These are little things you probably won't know until something starts acting up. With most used iPhones, there's a level of uncertainty involved, and no real guarantee they'll respond once the money's left your hands.