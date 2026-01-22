Not AT&T, Not Verizon: This Is JD Power's Overall Best In Wireless Network Quality

According to Vol. 1 of J.D. Power's 2026 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, T-Mobile is your best bet for the strongest wireless network quality. The latest edition of the annual study took a look at how consistently top networks place at or near the top across every region measured. And while Verizon Wireless came out ahead in the North Central U.S. and tied T-Mobile in a few others, the magenta-colored mobile network still ended up with fewer problems reported per 100 uses overall.

That's the study's core metric: PP100. Lower PP100 scores mean better network quality. Essentially, fewer dropped calls, faster data speeds, and fewer connectivity issues during normal device use. Just because T-Mobile's PP100 scores were lowest overall doesn't mean all the other networks in competition aren't worth using, of course. Industrywide, almost all wireless networks are performing at a high level of functionality, with the only exception being AT&T.

While J.D. Power reports the national average holding steady at a PP100 score of nine or less over the past year, AT&T was at or above that in every region they measured. The study was based on responses from 20,050 customers surveyed between June and November 2025 and also included feedback on smartphones, tablets, and home internet devices for the most comprehensive view of real-world network reliability.