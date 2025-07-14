T-Mobile Home Internet: What To Know Before Making The Switch
Switching internet providers can feel like a real chore, but there are a myriad of reasons why you may not be happy with your current ISP and considering a change. Perhaps your so-called high-speed internet feels more like the dial-up days of yore, or your provider abruptly increased the price past your budget or comfort level. Maybe your service glitched in the middle of your workday, or it can't keep up as you stream "Stranger Things" while your kiddo watches "Bluey" upstairs.
When you consider internet providers, there's more to think about than just cost or speed, though those are certainly two important factors. You'll also need to find out what type of internet is available to you, what equipment you'll need, and how your new internet will be installed. Finally, you should research what T-Mobile plan will best fit your needs.
T-Mobile offers two main internet services: A 5G service to beam the internet into your home using cell towers, and it also has a brand-new fiber option. If you're thinking about making the switch from another provider to T-Mobile, or even thinking about giving T-Mobile's fiber option a try, you should understand the difference between the company's plans and how they make work for you.
T-Mobile Fiber versus T-Mobile Home Internet
In June 2025, T-Mobile launched its fiber plan, offering a new internet service significantly different from its existing 5G internet service. Fiber internet transmits data as light signals through fiber-optic cables, offering greater speeds and bandwidth over traditional cable internet or DSL connections. T-Mobile's service is currently only accessible in select cities and states, but T-Mobile offers a tool that you can use to check if it's available for your home. If it's not, you can join a waitlist to have T-Mobile let you know when the service has been expanded to your area.
Fiber-optic internet is faster and more reliable than 5G internet, but if it's not available at your location, T-Mobile also offers wireless and widely available 4G LTE and 5G home internet plans. According to T-Mobile, its wireless internet service is available to 70 million households across the U.S. You can check to see if it's available to you on T-Mobile's website. Unlike T-Mobile Fiber, which has to be professionally installed by a technician, T-Mobile's 5G option has a simple 15 minute self-install. T-Mobile does recommend that users place equipment closet to a window or on an upper floor for the best signal strength — it's not hardware that you'll be able to tuck away out of sight.
T-Mobile does not offer cable or DSL plans. If you currently have one of those services, a wireless plan may work better, though SlashGear's review of T-Mobile's 5G service found that getting online during an outage can sometimes be a frustrating task.
The price (and speed) may be right
If you're already a T-Mobile customer and you're dissatisfied with your cell service, consider that dropped calls or patchy service may translate into frustration if you select a wireless internet plan. If cost is a top concern, T-Mobile's Home Internet Rely plan starts at $50 per month, or as low as $35 per month when bundled with a cellular plan. There's also the $60 ($45 bundled) Amplified plan, and the $70 ($55 bundled) All-In plan. Your equipment is included in that cost and there are no other monthly equipment fees. The All-In plan also includes Hulu (with ads) and Paramount+ Essential Plan.
T-Mobile Fiber is a bit more expensive and is offered in two tiers: A $70 Fiber Founders Club 2 Gig plan, and a $110 Fiber 2 Gig plan ($90 with a voice line). Both plans have a price guarantee of at least five years.
When it comes to speed, T-Mobile Fiber is the better option, with speeds from 300 Mbps up to 2 Gbps. Speeds do vary by plan and location, though. T-Mobile Home Internet plans using 4G LTE or 5G cell service offer speeds between 134-415 Mbps, and those speeds can be affected by numerous factors including signal strength, time of day, and your location. If you're leaning towards giving T-Mobile's 5G service a try, but are worried it won't be right for you, the company offers a 15-day "test drive" that will allow you try the service with a money-back guarantee.