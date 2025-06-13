T-Mobile Fiber Vs. 5G Internet Service: What's The Difference?

Because of their distinct underlying technologies, the T-Mobile Fiber and 5G Home Internet make their way into your home via different infrastructures too. With T-Mobile Fiber, the installation is taken care of by T-Mobile itself.

After you place your order on the site and choose a date for the free installation, all you need to do is wait for the expert technicians to arrive. They will first come over two to four days before your installation appointment to do a fiber drop (essentially running the cable to your residence). The drop will either be a bury drop or an aerial drop. If it's a bury drop, the wire will run underground from the street to your home. If it's an aerial drop, it will come from the top of a nearby utility pole instead. A bury drop installation might extend up to ten days after your appointment as the city first needs to pinpoint the safest location for digging to steer clear of ground facilities.

On the day of your installation appointment itself, the expert technicians will set up a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connection. This technique routes the fiber-optic line directly to a so-called optical network terminal (ONT), a box installed outside of your home. From the ONT, a cable will then enter your home through a drilled hole and connect to the indoor Wi-Fi 6 router (included in your plan). The installation is completed within the day, typically around four hours.

All this is assuming T-Mobile Fiber is already available for you, though. If you can't get fiber internet in your area yet, you can join the waitlist first.