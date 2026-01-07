AT&T Has Some Changes Coming In 2026 That Customers Need To Know About

AT&T is one of the largest tech and telecom companies in the world, with more than $122 billion in revenue in 2024. If you aren't an AT&T customer yourself, you may be thinking of switching, or you know someone who has a contract for wireless services, home internet or even home phone (believe it or not, some people do still have a landline!). The company services millions of customers in the U.S., and in 2025, it was named number one in Customer Satisfaction for Small Business Wireless Service by J.D. Power and Associates. Will that hold true after the upcoming changes in the works for 2026, including tweaks to prepaid plans, photo storage, and landline services, and increased fees?

If you're a prepaid phone plan customer with 5GB of data, your plan cost will increase from $30 to $33 per month, plus taxes and fees, beginning February 6, 2026, according to AT&T's website. This plan also includes unlimited talk and text. Also in February, the company will cease offering unlimited photo storage as part of AT&T Protect Advantage, a device protection plan for wireless customers.

Not every upcoming change is a negative, however. AT&T is partnering with AST SpaceMobile to launch satellite-based broadband services in 2026. The service, which will be available to select customers and public safety agencies in the first half of the year, will provide connectivity to customers in remote areas. Multiple public service agencies have already tested the new service, including the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.