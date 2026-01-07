AT&T Has Some Changes Coming In 2026 That Customers Need To Know About
AT&T is one of the largest tech and telecom companies in the world, with more than $122 billion in revenue in 2024. If you aren't an AT&T customer yourself, you may be thinking of switching, or you know someone who has a contract for wireless services, home internet or even home phone (believe it or not, some people do still have a landline!). The company services millions of customers in the U.S., and in 2025, it was named number one in Customer Satisfaction for Small Business Wireless Service by J.D. Power and Associates. Will that hold true after the upcoming changes in the works for 2026, including tweaks to prepaid plans, photo storage, and landline services, and increased fees?
If you're a prepaid phone plan customer with 5GB of data, your plan cost will increase from $30 to $33 per month, plus taxes and fees, beginning February 6, 2026, according to AT&T's website. This plan also includes unlimited talk and text. Also in February, the company will cease offering unlimited photo storage as part of AT&T Protect Advantage, a device protection plan for wireless customers.
Not every upcoming change is a negative, however. AT&T is partnering with AST SpaceMobile to launch satellite-based broadband services in 2026. The service, which will be available to select customers and public safety agencies in the first half of the year, will provide connectivity to customers in remote areas. Multiple public service agencies have already tested the new service, including the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Other recent developments
Cell phone and internet customers are accustomed to rate increases and contract changes, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're happy about it, and AT&T has hit customers with more than a few changes recently. In April 2025, the company halved its autopay discount for debit card users, reducing it to $5 monthly from $10. Later that year, AT&T notified internet customers that their bills would increase by $5 per month beginning in December. The change also affects customers who bundle multiple services. The company said the increase is to ensure that it can continue to provide "the quality service and support you deserve."
Telecom companies are notorious for nickel-and-dime tactics that lead to higher-than-expected bills, prompting customers to constantly seek the best deal. In late 2025, AT&T upped its Administrative & Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee from $3.49 per month, per line to $3.99 to cover the cost of connecting with other providers and government fees. The change doesn't amount to much — only $6 per line annually — but it will add up for customers with more than one line, and consumers may be frustrated by yet another fee increase.
AT&T also plans to slowly eliminate landline phone services in almost all states by 2029. The company cited the age of its copper wire infrastructure as the reasoning behind the decision, but consumer advocates have decried the move, saying that access to landlines remains critical for much of the country's vulnerable population, especially senior citizens.