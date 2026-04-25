There's A Good Reason Apple And Google Shouldn't Use Silicon-Carbon Batteries

Starting last year, smartphone batteries began doing something previously thought impossible. Battery technology had long been somewhat stagnant, and 5,000 milliamp-hours (mAh) was considered to be on the large side. Batteries of that size can power a flagship phone for one to three days, depending on use patterns and software optimization, but they're also easy to kill in a few hours if you shoot a lot of video or play demanding video games. But then a new battery technology called silicon-carbon hit the market. We quickly saw phones like the OnePlus 15, which carries a 7,300 mAh cell, and the Honor Power 2, which carries a whopping 10,080 mAh capacity. And these aren't chunky devices. They're as sleek as you'd expect a brand-new smartphone in the mid-2020s to be.

Given all of this, smartphone enthusiasts have started to wonder why Apple, Samsung, and Google are late to the party. Battery improvements are one of the most tangible ways to make consumers upgrade their phones. A slightly improved camera might move some photography-forward folks, but a battery that's impossible to kill before you make it home from work? That's an upgrade everyone can see the value in. So why did the iPhone 17, the Galaxy S26, and the Pixel 10 all launch with old-fashioned lithium-ion batteries?

YouTuber Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD, decided to investigate. His findings were inconclusive, but pointed toward a very simple explanation. Namely, major brands like the big three can't afford to take risks on an unproven battery technology. So, is that the real reason for the lack of silicon-carbon batteries in Western markets, and if so, does it hold up under scrutiny? Here's what we know.