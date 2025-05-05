This Is The Worst Smartphone Recall In History (And It's Not Even Close)

Within a few weeks of launch, Samsung announced a voluntary recall of 2.5 million Note 7s across 10 countries, including a million in the U.S. — one of the most embarrassing tech recalls of all time, and one of Samsung's biggest recalls. A replacement program followed, complete with software updates to identify safe units using a green battery icon. Even Samsung's then-mobile division president, DJ Koh, publicly urged customers to turn off their phones and exchange them immediately.

Samsung's shares nosedived nearly 7%, erasing around $14.3 billion from its market value in a matter of days. Subsequently, about 60% of affected devices in the U.S. and Korea were returned, with 90% of users (surprisingly) opting for another Note 7 instead of switching brands. For a brief moment, it looked like damage control might actually work.

But then the replacements started going up in smoke, too. Perhaps the most notable incident happened aboard a Southwest Airlines flight, which had to be evacuated due to a replacement Note 7. Multiple customers reported that their phones were heating up dangerously. Mobile carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile stopped exchanges and sales altogether.

On Oct. 11, Samsung finally pulled the plug. Production of the Note 7 was permanently halted, with the company citing consumer safety as the priority. The Note 8 even saw the battery shrink to 3,300mAh, versus its predecessor's 3,500mAh.