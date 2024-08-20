A Brief History Of Samsung's Biggest Recalls

The South Korean company Samsung has become a juggernaut in the tech world, and that is not without merit. After entering the electronics space in the late 1960s, it has grown to become one of the top manufacturers of so many devices we use on a daily basis. From televisions to smartphones to refrigerators, you can surround yourself with its products, including having a Samsung watch around your wrist at all times. Looking back, you can't help but be impressed with what the company has been able to do, considering the very first product it sold in the late 1930s was noodles.

That does not mean that everything it produces goes off without a hitch. There have been instances of some very serious problems with its products that have necessitated a widespread recall. These are not just minor glitches with an interface that needed ironing out. These issues can be incredibly dangerous and could cause serious injury or worse. While the number of these mass recalls for Samsung is fairly limited, it does not mean that they weren't highly impactful. Let's look back at some gigantic recalls for Samsung products over the years, including one that was issued not too long ago.