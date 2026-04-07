That Old Smartphone Sitting In A Drawer Could Be A Disaster Waiting To Happen

For many gadget enthusiasts, it's a badge of honor to have a large collection of old tech, such as an assortment of old smartphones. Others may keep old phones around because they don't know what else to do with them, or because they have important data that may be useful in the future. But if you've got a phone or two shoved into a drawer, out of sight and mind, you should probably be aware that they can pose risks both physical and digital.

For one, the lithium-ion batteries in them can degrade and become prone to spontaneous combustion over time. In the digital realm, old smartphones can be the virtual equivalent of an unlocked window, the perfect point of entry for malicious actors to breach the security of your private work and personal data.

That doesn't mean you should never hold on to an old smartphone, even if disposing of old electronics by recycling or donating them is probably the better move. It does, however, mean that you should never chuck old phones in a drawer and forget about them. To lower those associated risks as much as possible, old smartphones should be properly stored and maintained. So, here's a deeper look at what can go wrong when you keep an old phone around, and how you can reduce the chances of something going wrong.