Take Your Entertainment Anywhere With The JMGO PicoPlay
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Entertainment is a driving force in our daily lives. There are always new shows and movies to watch, and it's almost always a great time to enjoy them. However, you might not have the best hardware available to do so. We can't always have a high-definition screen in front of us, and watching on your phone is often less than pleasant. If you want to enjoy your entertainment in high quality no matter where you are in the world, that's a job for a portable personal projector. Specifically, that's a job for the JMGO PicoPlay series.
The PicoPlay series is the newest development from JMGO, a power player in the smart projector industry with over a decade of experience and innovation under its proverbial belt. Despite being no bigger than your morning mug of coffee, the JMGO PicoPlay series features high-definition projection power, generating bright, full-color display with fidelity exceeding that of most consumer-grade personal projectors. It also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. The JMGO PicoPlay is perfect for both indoor and outdoor personal use, though if you need something with a little more benefits, the JMGO PicoPlay+ boasts brighter lighting.
The JMGO PicoPlay (white) is available on JMGO's website (real time/discounted price available on Amazon). The JMGO PicoPlay+ (black) is available now on JMGO's website and launching soon in select retail stores in Germany and France.
The JMGO PicoPlay packs 1080p FullHD entertainment into a coffee cup-sized package
When you think of a projector, you probably think of a bulky, unwieldy device that needs to be mounted on a stand or from the ceiling to operate. The JMGO PicoPlay is both compact and free-standing, ready to deliver high-quality entertainment anywhere and everywhere.
The JMGO PicoPlay only weighs a little more than 730g and is small enough to fit comfortably in one hand. Within that unassuming body is a powerful 400 ISO Lumen LED light source, delivering full 1080p picture quality wherever you display the projection, whether you're indoors or outdoors. Don't worry about blurry pictures, as the device is equipped with auto-keystone and auto-focus for quick and easy image correction. The JMGO PicoPlay comes preloaded with a Google TV-based interface, offering support for over 10,000 streaming apps with no additional devices or storage necessary. This system can be easily navigated with the remote control or the device's onboard touch controls. Just tap the dedicated Action Button, and you can call up your favorite apps and shows instantly.
If you're not in the mood for videos, the JMGO PicoPlay also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, providing 360-degree audio playback. While it plays music, the device displays colorful ambient light and light-shadow filters, turning it into an impressive party centerpiece.
If you'd like a JMGO PicoPlay for your next house party or backyard gathering, you can get it on either Amazon or JMGO's website.
The JMGO PicoPlay+ is a one-stop entertainment powerhouse in an equally compact body
While the JMGO PicoPlay is definitely no slouch at what it does, perhaps you're looking for a projector with slightly more benefits. If you want a little more out of your projector, try the JMGO PicoPlay+.
The JMGO PicoPlay+ has all of the same basic features as the JMGO PicoPlay, from its 1080p FullHD display to its integrated Google TV interface and Bluetooth speaker. In addition to the usual landscape display, the JMGO PicoPlay and PicoPlay+ also support vertical screen display, perfect for showing videos from social platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Where the JMGO PicoPlay+ differentiates itself is in the small details. The JMGO PicoPlay+'s LED light source is brighter than the base model's, churning out 450 ISO Lumens of lighting fidelity for that extra bit of vibrancy.
On the Eco Mode setting, both the JMGO PicoPlay and PicoPlay+ can run uninterrupted for 4.5 hours with the help of the optional battery stand. When connected to any power bank with an output of 65W or higher, they have continuous, cordless use.
The JMGO PicoPlay+ is available now on JMGO's website.