Take Your Entertainment Anywhere With The JMGO PicoPlay

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Entertainment is a driving force in our daily lives. There are always new shows and movies to watch, and it's almost always a great time to enjoy them. However, you might not have the best hardware available to do so. We can't always have a high-definition screen in front of us, and watching on your phone is often less than pleasant. If you want to enjoy your entertainment in high quality no matter where you are in the world, that's a job for a portable personal projector. Specifically, that's a job for the JMGO PicoPlay series.

The PicoPlay series is the newest development from JMGO, a power player in the smart projector industry with over a decade of experience and innovation under its proverbial belt. Despite being no bigger than your morning mug of coffee, the JMGO PicoPlay series features high-definition projection power, generating bright, full-color display with fidelity exceeding that of most consumer-grade personal projectors. It also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. The JMGO PicoPlay is perfect for both indoor and outdoor personal use, though if you need something with a little more benefits, the JMGO PicoPlay+ boasts brighter lighting.

The JMGO PicoPlay (white) is available on JMGO's website (real time/discounted price available on Amazon). The JMGO PicoPlay+ (black) is available now on JMGO's website and launching soon in select retail stores in Germany and France.